Liam Payne is ‘100% Certain’ One Direction will Reunite

By Annie Reuter

Liam Payne made One Direction fans’ holiday wishes come true over the weekend when he promised the boy band would reunite.

Payne held an #askliam question-and-answer session on Twitter Saturday (Dec. 17). Since he was feeling sick and was unable to record that day he decided to take questions from fans, including the status of his new music, the likelihood of a One Direction reunion and his favorite artist.

When asked if One Direction will ever get back together, Payne answered with resounding certainty.

@clairevendi I'm 💯certain that we will —

Liam (@LiamPayne) December 17, 2016

He also let fans know that his music is coming “soon.” When one fan asked for him to define “soon” he cleverly posted the dictionary definition of the word.

“Listen yeahhhhhh albums coming soon!!!!!! Hol tight for da rewind.”

Previously, fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan said that the band is far from over. During a late November red carpet event in Los Angeles, Horan told Sunday People, “We will back. We would be silly not to… ridiculous.”