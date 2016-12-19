Lady Gaga to Perform Jazz Concert in Las Vegas

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga is headed back to Las Vegas. The singer will host An Intimate Evening with Lady Gaga, as part of a jazz concert on December 30 at Wynn’s Encore Theater in Sin City.

Lady Gaga’s performance will include jazz standards and renditions of her greatest hits, says the resort. Apparently, an old collaborator will return, too, though there’s no news regarding who that will be. Gaga’s jazz concert will be backed by jazz musician Brian Newman, who helped arrange Gaga and Tony Bennett’s 2014 album Cheek to Cheek.

The black tie show is a pricey one. Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Lady Gaga start at $1,000 for the mezzanine level, $1,500 for orchestra seats and are available through the Wynn Las Vegas’ website.

Gaga’s Vegas concert is just one of a series of intimate shows she has been staging for fans. Recently, she performed on the roof of London’s Westfield shopping center where she sang from inside the facility’s “Snow Globe.” She also performed at several dive bars to promote the release of her 2016 album, Joanne.