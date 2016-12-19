Kodak Black Thinks He’s a Better Rapper than Lil Wayne

By Amanda Wicks

Kodak Black hasn’t been out of jail long, but he’s already running his mouth and trying to start beef wherever he can.

Besides going after D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty late last week on Instagram, the 19-year-old tweeted on December 18th that he was the world’s best rapper and called out Lil Wayne. “Lil Wayne Ain’t The Best F—ing Rapper Alive … IAM,” he tweeted.

Kodak’s assertion referenced Lil Wayne’s track “Best Rapper Alive” on his 2005 album Tha Carter II.

On Instagram, Kodak went after D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty for copying his swag and his style. Lil Yachty responded in another video on Instagram that tried to cool things off, but Kodak wasn’t haven’t any of it. He’s back and he wants the world to know it.