Katy Perry Teases New Music

By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry is hard at work on new music and the pop star recently shared two song clips.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), Perry posted clips from the studio on her Instagram stories, which were saved by fan accounts on Twitter. In the first, she’s listening to a beat-heavy track while smiling for the camera with sharpie drawn on her front tooth.

In the second clip, the instruments are being tracked at the studio and Perry can’t contain her excitement as she captions the clip, “OMG Instruments!”

In a previous post on Instagram, Perry promised that her new album will have “fury.”

“It’s funny, sometimes people who disagree with me just say, ‘Shut up and sing,’” she wrote about speaking out on the 2016 presidential election. “Boy, will I do so in a whole new way… next year. Hell hath no fury like a woman REBORN.”

Perry’s fourth studio album is due for release next year and will follow 2013’s Prism.

Listen to the new song snippets below: