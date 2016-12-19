Demi Lovato Shares ‘Silent Night’ Performance

By Joe Cingrana

Demi Lovato is getting her fans into the holiday spirit today by sharing her own beautiful version of the classic Christmas song “Silent Night” — while also helping to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Honda Civic Tour.

Demi tweeted the track out to her fans today with the message, “Wanted to share my favorite holiday song with you guys… Hope you like my rendition of “Silent Night” Happy Holidays!”

Watch the touching performance below.