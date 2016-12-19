Camila Cabello Gives Her Side of Fifth Harmony Split

By Amanda Wicks

Fifth Harmony’s fans learned about Camila Cabello’s decision to leave the group when the remaining four members tweeted the news on Sunday (December 18th), but now Cabello has shared her own words about her move.

In her first public statement since leaving Fifth Harmony, Cabello said that the other four members knew about her intentions to step away. “”I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true.”

She added that she was disappointed things went down the way they did. “Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way,” she wrote.

Cabello thanked the group’s fans for helping them make it so far, and said she’ll be spending next year working on her own music. “As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness,” she wrote.

Check out the full note below.