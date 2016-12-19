Beyoncé Shares Holiday Slide Show

By Hayden Wright

Let’s be honest—you won’t get a hand-addressed holiday card from the Knowles-Carter family this year. Curb your disappointment and settle for the next best thing: the Instagram slideshow Beyoncé posted yesterday. In the clip, set to Tamar Braxton’s “Sleigh Ride,” Beyoncé navigates the Christmas game with festive poses, a killer dress and immaculate holiday trees. Some of them even bear tiny lemon ornaments in a nod to her paradigm-shifting album, Lemonade.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter aren’t pictured, so this little video is clearly a personal tribute from Bey to her Beyhive. She has quite a year to celebrate with a new batch of GRAMMY nominations, a mega-successful world tour and accolades as the world’s most-Googled entertainer.

Gaze upon Beyoncé’s holiday spirit here: