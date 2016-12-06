Selena’s Father Suing Chris Perez Over TV Series

Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez is trying to start a TV series based on his 2012 novel To Selena With Love.

Production has come to a halt because her father has slapped Perez with a lawsuit. Abraham Quintanilla II’s lawsuit claims that Perez’s story is unauthorized and he has no authority to profit off of Selena’s name.

Here’s Chris Perez’s quote taken from Latina.com:

“I spent several years keeping the memories of my late wife bottled up inside,” Perez said. “To Selena, With Love allowed me to finally embrace my experience and understand the void it could fill in the hearts of so many others. I am now ready to take the important step of being fully transparent and bringing my everlasting relationship to life on the screen.”