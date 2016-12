Nicki Minaj is under fire for posting a video to social media with a woman that is clearly having mental problems… and the internet is not having it.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is aware of this and has issued a statement, “Nobody would make fun of a cancer patient, and mental illness is an illness like any other.”

With about 70 million Instagram followers, fans and professionals alike think there is a better way for her to use her social media.