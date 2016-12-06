Justin Bieber Announces North American Stadium Tour

Justin Bieber went on the Ellen show to announce that he is doing an American stadium tour. This is a follow up to his international tour – where he will be going to Mexico, Australia, South America and then back to the US.

Here are some of the dates announced:

August 5 2017, — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

August 12, 2017— Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

August 18, 2017— Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

August 23, 2017— East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 29, 2017— Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

September 5, 2017— Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

I have to say, Bieber did not look ecstatic at all about the announcement… check it out.