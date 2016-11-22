COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Ellen DeGeneres honored at Medal of Freedom Ceremony

November 22, 2016 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Ellen Degeneres, Michael Jordan, President Obama

The President held the Medal of Freedom Ceremony and I got super emotional when I saw that Ellen was one of the recipients.

The medal was given with mention of her courage for being an openly gay person, before it was the trend.

She wasn’t the only one honored, however. Diana Ross, Tom Hanks and many more stars were honorees as well.

There’s a lot of memes of Michael Jordan crying at the ceremony, quickly turning into memes. I’d love to see your favorites in the comments on Facebook!

And check out their MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE.

More from Aneesh
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live