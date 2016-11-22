Ellen DeGeneres honored at Medal of Freedom Ceremony

The President held the Medal of Freedom Ceremony and I got super emotional when I saw that Ellen was one of the recipients.

The medal was given with mention of her courage for being an openly gay person, before it was the trend.

She wasn’t the only one honored, however. Diana Ross, Tom Hanks and many more stars were honorees as well.

There’s a lot of memes of Michael Jordan crying at the ceremony, quickly turning into memes. I’d love to see your favorites in the comments on Facebook!

And check out their MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE.