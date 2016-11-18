Kanye West Shares His Support for Trump

Concertgoers to the California show of the Saint Pablo tour were in for quite a spectacle.

According to tweets, not only was Kanye 40 minutes late… he also stopped the show during “Jesus Walks” to confess to the audience something major.

In short, that he felt Donald Trump is a genius and he supported Trump’s Anti-PC campaign. Apparently this rant went on a little too long for the audience… live tweets describe the crowd as antsy and eventually really upset with Kanye for not continuing the actual show. He started asking the audience questions about Trump… if they think people who like Kanye also like Trump, for example. But when he asked who voted for Trump, West was overwhelmed with all the booing.

That didn’t stop his tangent. West continued by telling the audience that he is getting prepared to run for office in 2020. Like… seriously. Not too long after this, someone in the audience started throwing things at him and Kanye abruptly ended the concert.

Goodness. Here’s more information.