The Rock for President 2020

It’s no secret everyone is still reacting to the results from last week’s election.

Celebrities like George Lopez are telling our president-elect to suck a certain body part.

And then there’s A-listers like The Rock… who has gone out to say that 2020 could be the year that he runs for president.



The Rock went on to say, “It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.” He also said “I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring”.

Amazing! I wonder if he would do an annual calendar to help the US Deficit.