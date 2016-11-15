Kendall Jenner Deletes Instagram

Is Instagram going out of style?

I’m only asking because supermodel Kendall Jenner surprisingly deleted her Instagram account, without cause or reason.

Fans took notice of this late Sunday night and we wanted to wait and see if this was just an error before reporting it but as of now, the account is still pulls up an error page.

Rumor has it Kim Kardashian convinced her younger sister to just delete her Instagram altogether to “pull the plug on haters”.

Apparently Kendall has noticed that her older sister seemed more relaxed since detaching from social media and consulted her for advice. And this is the result.😦