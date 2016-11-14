COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Dream Kardashian’s Controversial Twitter

November 14, 2016 5:17 AM
Filed Under: Blac Chyna, dream kardashian, rob kardashian

The newest member of the Kardashian family is causing quite the stir.

Dream Kardashian was delivered last week and all seemed to be well. In typical Kardashian fashion, Blac & Rob have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos via social media showing off their beautiful baby girl.

But what got people really crazy is the only picture on the 4 day old’s official Twitter account is a picture of Dream breastfeeding.

I really don’t see the big deal but we’ll provide a link for you to check out the picture.

PLEASE NOTE THIS PICTURE SHOWS A BABY BREASTFEEDING, IF YOU FIND THIS OFFENSIVE OR NEED PERMISSION TO VIEW THIS CONTENT PLEASE DO SO BEFORE CLICKING THE LINK.

Here is Dream Kardashian’s Twitter account.

