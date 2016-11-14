COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Dave Chappelle on SNL

November 14, 2016 5:11 AM
dave chappelle, snl

Dave Chappelle made his return to television this weekend as the guest host for Saturday Night Live.

A lot of people are saying this might be the best episode in a long time, if not ever.

Chappelle and company did a fantastic job of addressing the issues and feelings the country experienced post-election and gave a nod for die-hard Dave Chappelle fans.

During a reenactment of that disturbing scene from The Walking Dead as Negan – all the iconic characters like Tyrone Biggums, Clayton Bigsby, Lil Jon and more made an appearance.

Click HERE to check out the skit.

