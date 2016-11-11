Have The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Broken Up?

By Robyn Collins

It looks like The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have broken up after a year and half together.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” an inside source told People. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

So far there has been no comment from publicists for either The Weeknd or Hadid.

The “Starboy” singer, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, 25, and the model, 20, first connected in April 2015 when he asked her to be in the artwork for his album, Beauty Behind the Madness. Hadid also made an appearance in The Weeknd’s music video for his single, “In the Night.”

The relationship became public when they made their red carpet debut together at the 2016 Grammys. “It was a big night for him,” Hadid said. “He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy.”

Hadid added, “I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.”

Most recently, the pair was seen vacationing together in Tokyo in October.

The Weeknd’s new album, Starboy, will be released November 25.

