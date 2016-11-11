Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt: You’re Still Bad

Brad Pitt might have been cleared of child abuse allegations but Angelina Jolie is not giving up.

When the family was under investigation, Jolie was given primary custody. Brad was only allowed supervised visitation.

We’ve learned now that since the investigation is closed, those rules don’t apply anymore. And this is concerning Angelina.

According to inside sources, Angelina is still going to fight to keep primary custody of all the kids.

The thing is Brad Pitt and his team was aware of that and are rumored to have some “dynamite recordings” of Jolie that could allegedly ruin her chances at custody.

Needless to say, even though the investigation is over the battle continues with this bitter divorce.