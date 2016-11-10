Amy Schumer Changes Mind On Leaving USA

Amy Schumer isn’t happy with the world digging up her past.

We talked yesterday about how she is one of the celebrities that said she would move out of the country if Trump was ever elected.

When asked for a follow up comment, Schumer said the comment came from an interview in “London and was said in jest.”

She continued to say that “Anyone saying pack your bags is just as disgusting as anyone who voted for [Trump].”

Here’s the original quote from aforementioned interview:

“My act will change because I’ll need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain, or somewhere”… “It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s too crazy.”