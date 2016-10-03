COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

17 Internet Geniuses Re-Created Taylor Swifts “Shake It Off” Video

October 3, 2016 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Gif, high quality, music video, reddit, Shake It Off, Taylor Swift

This is beyond impressive. And I love it. Dave Chappelle… how did you end up here?!?! 

 

Reddit user u/heroOfwar came up with the idea on /r/highqualitygifs and 17 users collaborated to recreate Taylor Swift’s Hater’s Gonna Hate.

 

List of users that contributed:

 

/u/hero0fwar

/u/USMarty

/u/critters

/u/infidiLL

/u/_BindersFullOfWomen_

/u/flesoytaert

/u/itsokyoucanlaugh

/u/jimcook1

/u/hellphish

/u/Slowface

/u/Horse_Sized_Dick

/u/MakeYouAGif

/u/Mistersamza

/u/tonybaby

/u/ohyouresilly

/u/harris5

/u/matt01ss (executive producer credit)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live